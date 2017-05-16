STEM Summer Camp to be offered at NPCC

Registrations are now being accepted for a STEM Summer Camp at North Platte Community College. The camp will be Aug. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

It will be led by Jared Daily, Physics and Engineering instructor at NPCC, and will be worth one college credit. The camp is open to high school students ages 16 and older.

“They can be just going into their junior year, leaving their senior year or anywhere in between,” said Daily. “The goal is to try to open their minds, expand their understanding of the solar system and the Great American Eclipse and encourage them to pursue science and mathematics in their college and professional careers.”

The camp will begin with a discussion of the properties of planets and other objects in the solar system. Participants will then learn about the sun’s energy, space travel and the eclipse, to include its rarity, importance and the science that will be simultaneously happening on Earth.

“They will get to make their own eclipse in the classroom and will observe the sun as it is eclipsed,” Daily said. “We will also build a scale model of the solar system.”

He will create a 6-foot sun out of fiberglass and foam, while the students paint, modify and hang steel balls to look like planets.

The first 30 students to sign up for the camp will receive free tuition. Those interested can call the college’s advising office at (308) 535-3701 to register.