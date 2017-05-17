Stolen credit cards and gas pump skimmers recovered along I-80

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236547 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff's Office | May 17, 2017
SEWARD, Neb. – On May 16, 2017 at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Seward County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the Deputy developed reasonable suspicion that the two occupants were involved in criminal activity. During a consensual search, the Deputy discovered two gas pump credit card skimmers that were concealed under the air filter under the hood and the other in a factory natural void. Also discovered were eight credit cards that had been altered and loaded with stolen credit card numbers obtained from unaware citizens. The driver, Jose Roberto Jr., 18, of Miami, FL and passenger Reinier Pena, 28, also of Miami, FL were both arrested and are being charged with multiple felonies. The pair were traveling from Florida to Colorado in a rental vehicle rented by a third party.

