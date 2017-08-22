Stolen truck abandoned in Gosper County

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen pickup that was wrecked and abandoned about 4.5 miles south of Lexington. It was first reported as a vehicle accident near Roads 749 and 433 around 6:52am Tuesday. Sheriff Dennis Ocken says a 2003 Chevrolet 3/4 Ton pickup had rolled into a field on the west side of the road. No one was around the vehicle. Sheriff Ocken says that after completing his accident investigation, he contacted the owners…Cooperative Producers, inc. of Axtell. They informed him that they had just reported to the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office that the pickup had been stolen sometime overnight.

Sheriff Ocken says the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, conducted and extensive search of the area but, was unable to located anyone connected with the pickup. Area residents were notified of the situation and they were asked to make sure they had all of their vehicles secured and keys pulled from them.

Sheriff Ocken says everyone needs to be reminded to pull their keys out of their vehicles, including four-wheelers and UTV’s. He notes that prior to the pickup being stolen, a four-wheeler had been stolen and ridden to the area that the pickup was stolen from in Axtell.

Sheriff Ocken adds that rural Nebraskans get complacent about securing their vehicles and need to be reminded that they are not immune from such crimes that do occur from time to time.