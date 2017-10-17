Stolen truck from Cozad located near North Platte, juveniles arrested

Cozad, Ne. — Two juveniles from eastern Nebraska are in custody and face felony charges in the theft of a black Chevrolet one-ton pickup that the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office reported as stolen early Tuesday morning near Cozad. The vehicle had a very large gooseneck trailer attached and numerous chemicals and tools on the trailer.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle just west of a truck stop on State Farm Road south of North Platte. At that time, North Platte Police were responding to the truck stop on a hit and run report and it was later discovered the missing vehicle was responsible for it. The stolen vehicle fled from Sheriff’s Deputies, toward the west on Walker Road. Deputies pursued the vehicle into a feedlot on Crain View Road. The occupants jumped out and ran into the South Platte River bottom. An extensive search began in the river with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol ground and air wing division.

Eventually, Deputies and Troopers located the suspects hiding in an elevated enclosed deer stand. Initially the subjects refused to come down from the stand. They were eventually pulled from the stand and arrested. Two juveniles were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and incarcerated on numerous felony charges.