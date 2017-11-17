A stolen truck leads to felony charges in two counties. It started on November 10th, when a man reported the theft of 2015 Chevy pickup to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. The owner had parked it in a field near a rural Gothenburg church while attending a service. When he returned, he noticed his vehicle was gone and another truck was parked in it’s place.

The stolen truck’s OnStar system was used to locate it in the Holdrege area. With assistance from the Holdrege Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol, it was found at a Holdrege convenience store. A person with the truck, 31-year-old Cosmo Craig of Gothenburg, was detained and a small amount of suspected Methamphetamine was located during a pat down search.

Craig faces a charge of Felony Theft in Dawson County. He was released on 10% of his $20,000 bond. Arraignment is set for December 12, 2017 at 9:00am in Dawson County Court.

Craig also faces a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in Phelps County Court. His bond is set at 10% of $10,000 in that case with preliminary hearing set for November 22, 2017 at 1:45pm.