Storm damage in northeast Nebraska

Humphrey, Neb. — Residents of several northeast Nebraska communities are cleaning up damage from severe storms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Humphrey, located north of Columbus along Highway 81, was one of the areas where damage was evident. Damage was being assessed on Saturday. Preister Excavation and the Case IH dealership were among businesses that sustained damage.

National Weather Service radar indicated no signs of tornadic rotation with the storm according to Platte County Emergency Management. The storm damage was believed to have been caused by a massive downburst with winds up to 80 mph.