Storm knocks out power, floods streets in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. — A thunderstorm that moved through central Nebraska has left thousands of people without electricity and streets flooded.

The National Weather Service says more than 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain fell on parts of Grand Island, flooding and closing several underpasses.

The service also says a wind gust of 87 mph (140 kph) was reported a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. A gust of 73 mph (117 .5 kph) was reported just north of Nelson in Nuckolls County.

Police say power lines, trees and limbs are down and debris litters streets and yards in Grand Island.