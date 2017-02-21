Storm system headed toward Midwest & Plains

A storm system is moving toward the nation’s mid-section. Senior Forecaster Kenny Roberg with the National Weather Service in North Platte says the change will start impacting the region Wednesday night, with cold air being pulled down from the Dakotas. Roberg says it will start out as rain, but will potentially be mixed with snow late Wednesday night into Thursday. He says the system will continue to pull out, Thursday night into Friday, with the cold air winning out…

“Most areas could see at least a light snow accumulation across southern Nebraska. Current projections are that before it ends, sometime Friday, we could see snowfall amounts…maybe only a dusting to an inch in far southwest Nebraska…if you go along the I-80 corridor…North Platte & Ogallala…maybe three inches…and then you head north into the Sandhills and north-central Nebraska…that’s where we think the heaviest accumulations could be of six-inches or more possible.”

Roberg expects north winds will pick up to 15 to 30 mph on Thursday night into Friday. But Roberg says it looks to be “a wet, sticky snow…so blowing and drifting… should be minor.”