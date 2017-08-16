Storm system prompts flood warnings in eastern Nebraska, including York and Hamilton Counties

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Heavy rain from a massive storm system covering the eastern third of Nebraska has prompted flood warnings.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Wednesday morning for five eastern Nebraska counties and flood warnings as far west as Grand Island in Hall County. The service says rainfall of up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) has been reported in some spots since late Tuesday afternoon. The highest amounts were concentrated within Adams, Hall, Hamilton and Polk counties.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says Nebraska Highway 15 was closed by roadway flooding south of Schuyler.

Minor flooding was reported in Butler County, and some cities expected to experience some flooding included Aurora, Central City, Grand Island, Hastings, Osceola, Shelby and York.