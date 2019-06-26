Holstein, Neb. — Storms rumbled through parts of south-central Nebraska Tuesday night. Damage to crops is being tallied in a number of areas including Holstein in Adams County. 3.00 hail was reported at Holstein, 1.75 hail was reported 5 NNW of Roseland, 1.25 inch hail was reported at Bladen, 1 inch hail was reported 1 mile NNE of Red Cloud.
Storms cause damage in south-central Nebraska
Courtesy/photo from Amanda Dettwiller, Holstein, Nebraska.
