Storms cause damage in south-central Nebraska

Holstein, Neb. — Storms rumbled through parts of south-central Nebraska Tuesday night. Damage to crops is being tallied in a number of areas including Holstein in Adams County. 3.00 hail was reported at Holstein, 1.75 hail was reported 5 NNW of Roseland, 1.25 inch hail was reported at Bladen, 1 inch hail was reported 1 mile NNE of Red Cloud.