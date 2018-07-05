Storms disrupt power, fireworks and injure woman

OMAHA, Neb. – Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 7,000, disrupted some fireworks displays and injured at least one woman in eastern Nebraska.

The storms moved across the Omaha area around 10 p.m. Wednesday and knocked out power to 6,900 Omaha Public Power District customers.

Electricity was restored to most customers overnight, but about 500 still lacked power Thursday morning.

In Papillion, a 45-year-old woman was struck in the head by a tree branch that fell during the storms. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The weather also prompted the Omaha suburb of Ralston to postpone its fireworks display to Thursday night.