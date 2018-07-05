class="post-template-default single single-post postid-321520 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Storms disrupt power, fireworks and injure woman | KRVN Radio

Storms disrupt power, fireworks and injure woman

BY Associated Press | July 5, 2018
Home News Regional News
Storms disrupt power, fireworks and injure woman
Courtesy/MGN. Thunderstorms.

OMAHA, Neb. – Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 7,000, disrupted some fireworks displays and injured at least one woman in eastern Nebraska.

The storms moved across the Omaha area around 10 p.m. Wednesday and knocked out power to 6,900 Omaha Public Power District customers.

Electricity was restored to most customers overnight, but about 500 still lacked power Thursday morning.

In Papillion, a 45-year-old woman was struck in the head by a tree branch that fell during the storms. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The weather also prompted the Omaha suburb of Ralston to postpone its fireworks display to Thursday night.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments