(AUDIO) Storms leave trail of downed trees, power lines

A powerful thunderstorm has left a trail of downed trees and power lines in east-central Nebraska. The storm struck around 7 p.m. Tuesday, packing winds reaching 75 mph.

Authorities say a semitrailer was blown over north of Columbus, near Humphrey. A roof was reportedly blown off of a shed in Shelby, several trees were uprooted throughout the area, pivots were overturned between Utica and Tamora, grain bins recieved damaged from the high winds, tennis ball size hail hail was reported north of Atkinson and on the west side of Hastings and a house was damaged in Fairmont where a tree fell into the residence.

The Utica Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a house south of Utica to a report of a possible tornado. The property received structural damage to sheds and downed trees, but the residence was reportedly undamaged. According to the fire department, it’s believed high winds swept through the area and a tornado is unconfirmed.

Lisa Jacobsen with Perennial Power gives an update of power outages experienced in their service area last night.

Roughly 80 services were still without power this morning. Perennial encourages citizens to stay away from downed power lines or broken poles and contact their office immediately.

No injuries have been reported.