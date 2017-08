Two slow moving storm systems hit Custer County, Nebraska hard last night as it moved southeast across the central and southern part of the county.

Crops were particularly hard hit in the area as pea to golfball sized hail piled on the ground in some places. Emergency officials and crop adjusters will continue to survey the damage the next few days.

Ansley, Broken Bow and Anselmo all experienced street flooding with crop damage and pivots turned over from the high winds.