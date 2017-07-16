Strategic Air Command museum to hold Family Fun Carnival

ASHLAND, Neb. (AP) _ The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in eastern Nebraska will hold its annual carnival geared to families next month.

The SAC Museum’s Family Fun Carnival is set for Aug. 5 inside the Ashland museum and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The carnival is included in the cost of general admission and features special amusements and attractions. Those include a giant shuttle slide and two bounce houses, a strolling magician, children’s face painting, a science demonstration and a variety of carnival games with prizes.

Museum admission rates are $12 for adults, $11 for military and seniors and $6 for those ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger get in free. Parking also is free.