Strong winds and sporadic hail accompany Sunday evening thunderstorms | KRVN Radio

Strong winds and sporadic hail accompany Sunday evening thunderstorms

BY KRVN News | July 3, 2017
Courtesy/Photo of hail-damaged corn from Sunday evening thunderstorm

Thunderstorms producing lightning, rain, strong winds and hail impacted parts of southwest and west-central Nebraska on Sunday evening.

Courtesy photo of Sunday evening storm damage to the side of a rural home 2 miles southeast of Farnam in southwest Dawson county

National Weather Service Meteorologist Darren Snively
says forecasters received reports of hail up to golf-ball size south of Mullen and in the vicinity of the Lincoln/Logan county line with quarter-size hail reported throughout the southern Sandhills.

Courtesy photo of  hail-damaged corn 2 miles southeast of Farnam in southwest Dawson county from Sunday evening storm.

Snively says forecasters also received a report of a wind gust hitting 77 mph.  in the area of Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy.  Winds estimated at 60 mph. were reported in the North Platte area.

Brief power outages occurred in the vicinity of North Platte and Ogallala.

There was a report of a roof blown off a house just north of the village of  Palisade located  in Hayes and Hitchcock counties.

No injuries were reported with the passage of the storms.

 

