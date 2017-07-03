Strong winds and sporadic hail accompany Sunday evening thunderstorms

Thunderstorms producing lightning, rain, strong winds and hail impacted parts of southwest and west-central Nebraska on Sunday evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Darren Snively

says forecasters received reports of hail up to golf-ball size south of Mullen and in the vicinity of the Lincoln/Logan county line with quarter-size hail reported throughout the southern Sandhills.

Snively says forecasters also received a report of a wind gust hitting 77 mph. in the area of Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy. Winds estimated at 60 mph. were reported in the North Platte area.

Brief power outages occurred in the vicinity of North Platte and Ogallala.

There was a report of a roof blown off a house just north of the village of Palisade located in Hayes and Hitchcock counties.

No injuries were reported with the passage of the storms.