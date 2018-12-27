class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355677 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Strong winter storm pummeling west & central Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Strong winter storm pummeling west & central Nebraska

BY KRVN News | December 27, 2018
Home News Regional News
Strong winter storm pummeling west & central Nebraska
Courtesy/Nebraska Department of Transportation. Lexington I-80 Exit.

Lexington,  Neb.  — A Winter Storm barreled into the state packing rain, snow and strong winds.  A Blizzard Warning is in effect  for most areas until noon Thursday and a Winter Storm Warning until Midnight.

Blizzard conditions are expected with heavy snow and wind gusts to
around 50 MPH.

Road travel conditions could run from difficult to impossible into Thursday evening, thanks to snow whipped up by the wind.

• Heaviest band of snow from Cambridge to Lexington/Kearney to
Ord. 6-8” of snow is possible in this band.
• Elsewhere rain and freezing rain will make for slick roads, but will
transition to snow this morning.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments