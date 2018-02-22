Student removed from school following incident

A Cozad Middle School student was removed from the school on Thursday following a situation at the school, according to Superintendent Joel Applegate. Applegate says it was handled properly with school policies and procedures, “police were notified and the student is not in school at this time. The kids are safe.” School classes will continue as normal on Friday.

In a news release, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery says the Cozad Police Department was contacted by school administration about a juvenile that had made inappropriate and threatening comments during a class. He further stated that the parent of the student was contacted, the student was interviewed and the student was released to his parent. Chief Montgomery said “at no time was the public or school system in danger” and that the student involved is not in the Cozad school system at this time. The Police Department is continuing to investigate.