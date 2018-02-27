Student taken into custody for making terroristic threats against Meridian schools

DAYKIN – A juvenile was arrested Monday for making threats against Meridian Public Schools.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified by students at the school that they had received text messages of a threatening nature that they felt were threatening the school.
The sheriff’s office responded to Meridian Public School before school started. The juvenile in question was detained and the threat was investigated. Upon investigation into the matter, the juvenile was taken into custody for Terroristic Threats and was later returned to the custody of the juvenile’s mother.
The sheriff’s office would like to inform the public that the matter was investigated in a quick and timely matter and there is currently no threat to any of the students or to Meridian school’s.
The sheriff’s office would also like to inform the public that any type of threat of this nature is taken seriously and will be handled quickly.