Student who attempted to assault teacher gets probation | KRVN Radio

Student who attempted to assault teacher gets probation

BY Associated Press | May 24, 2018
GERING, Neb. (AP) _ A student who attempted to sexually assault a teacher in western Nebraska has been given a year and 225 days on probation.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the teenager has been ordered to complete treatment at a therapeutic group home.

The boy admitted to a charge of attempted sexual assault after prosecutors dropped two related charges. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.

The boy was arrested Nov. 20, a few blocks from Gering High School in Gering. Court records say the boy used a pocketknife to menace the teacher before her class began, telling her to take off her clothes. She shoved him and ran to another classroom. The boy chased her and groped her and then ran from the school. The teacher was not injured.

