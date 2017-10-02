Students can win cash by crafting weather PSA’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska middle school students can win money for their classes by crafting videos reminding people to prepare for severe weather.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is sponsoring a contest asking students to craft public service announcements about severe weather.
Seventh- and eighth-grade classes can submit short videos or public service announcements about disaster preparations, severe weather or other topics.
Winning classes will receive prizes of either $250 or $100 depending on the category. Details of the contest are available online.