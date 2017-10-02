class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263164 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Students can win cash by crafting weather PSA’s | KRVN Radio

Students can win cash by crafting weather PSA’s

BY Associated Press | October 2, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Students can win cash by crafting weather PSA’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska middle school students can win money for their classes by crafting videos reminding people to prepare for severe weather.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is sponsoring a contest asking students to craft public service announcements about severe weather.

Seventh- and eighth-grade classes can submit short videos or public service announcements about disaster preparations, severe weather or other topics.

Winning classes will receive prizes of either $250 or $100 depending on the category. Details of the contest are available online.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments