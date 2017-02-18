Students learn life skills through Automotive Technology

Graduates of the Automotive Technology program at North Platte Community College don’t just walk away with the technical skills they need to be successful in the workplace, they’re also armed with realistic expectations.

“I feel like part of my job is to teach them work ethic,” said Bryan Herrick, automotive technology instructor. “We have a waiting list of employers, so if students leave here qualified, there’s a job for them somewhere. But, they have to want to work for it. The industry expects it.”

Students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and five certificates: Basic Engine and Electrical Repair, Transmission and Driveline, Suspension and Alignment and Tune-up and Automotive Technology, through the two-year program.

“Graduates can be anything from a technician or engine machinist to a parts pro or service writer,” said Herrick. “There’s also an extremely high demand for good drivability technicians. Anymore, being a mechanic isn’t necessarily having to bust your knuckles and get greasy every day.”

By staying for a third year, students can receive degrees in both Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology, or in Automotive Technology and Diesel Technology. A Customization and Restoration certificate is available with the Auto/Auto Body combo.

“We’re unique in that we use the aftermarket world to keep things fun,” said Herrick. “To start with, we mix old cars with new technology and show students how original systems compare to those of today. In 1955, being a mechanic didn’t require much reading, math or general education-type skills, but in 2017, you better have some knowledge, or you’re not going to succeed.”

NPCC puts an emphasis on electronics and computerization to meet the changing demands of the automotive industry. However, students are still expected to know how systems work mechanically. That’s part of why Herrick still teaches rebuild in his engine classes.

“We go through all the engine parts and pieces and how they work together,” said Herrick. “I just feel that’s valuable even though most of what’s done in a shop is replacement. The rebuild helps students understand how an engine operates and how critical tolerances are so they can better diagnose problems and perform certain tasks.”

About 30 percent of the instruction is in the classroom, and the rest is hands-on. Herrick also takes his students on field trips to see cars from different eras, to get a feel for some of the job opportunities available and to watch machinist shops in action.

Last semester, Herrick’s students took a field trip to look at a private collection of cars that date back to steam cars, pre-1900, and at examples of the first V8 engines. The students observed the effort it takes to start the old cars and took a ride in one.

Earlier this month, they spent an afternoon at Andersen and Sons NAPA in North Platte to learn the ins and outs of engine machining processes.

What students tend to look forward to the most, however, is working on their own vehicles. Priority is given to personal projects – as long as they tie into whatever is currently being taught.

“Eighty percent of the work we do is live work, not trainers,” said Herrick. “My favorite part of the school year is in April when the students get to fire up a project car they’ve been working on – maybe something that hasn’t run in years or one that they built from the ground up. I love seeing the looks on their faces and watching their hands shake when they come back in from their first test drive with something that’s got some beans.”

What the personal project aspect means for students pursuing the Auto/Auto Body combo degree is that they can do a complete frame-off restoration in three years.

“Maybe a student brought a car in as a roller,” said Herrick. “He or she is going to drive it out of here. So, on top of learning a trade to get their lives started, the students are getting to build something for themselves that they can be proud of. I don’t know of a better way to teach them to take pride in what they do.”

More information about the Automotive Technology program can be found online at mpcc.edu.