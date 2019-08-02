class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399322 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Sturgis Set For This Weekend, Watch For Motorcyclists On Roadways

Sturgis Set For This Weekend, Watch For Motorcyclists On Roadways

BY Evan Jones | August 2, 2019
Sturgis Set For This Weekend, Watch For Motorcyclists On Roadways

It’s that time of the year again as motorcyclists make their way to South Dakota for Sturgis so it’s important to watch the motorcyclists on the roadways. Nebraska State Patrol Troop C (Grand Island) posted this tweet earlier today.

Tweet Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol Troop C

The annual motorcycle rally runs from today August 2nd through Sunday, August 11th.

