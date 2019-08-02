Sturgis Set For This Weekend, Watch For Motorcyclists On Roadways

It’s that time of the year again as motorcyclists make their way to South Dakota for Sturgis so it’s important to watch the motorcyclists on the roadways. Nebraska State Patrol Troop C (Grand Island) posted this tweet earlier today.

Keep an extra eye for motorcycles and three-wheelers this weekend as many make the trek to Sturgis. #ShareTheRoad pic.twitter.com/rEJ9sjJU6k — NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) August 2, 2019

Tweet Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol Troop C

The annual motorcycle rally runs from today August 2nd through Sunday, August 11th.