Subject charged with assaulting three officers

Three Lexington police officers were assaulted around 7:00pm Friday evening while dealing with an unruly subject at Casey’s North convenience store. According to a police report, a man had left the store but, then returned and was throwing items around the store. He then left with four cans of beer. Officers contacted him in the backyard of his nearby residence. Cap. Paul Schwarz says the subject became confrontational and tried to run into the house. A Taser was deployed and officers followed him into the house where they attempted to arrest him. The subject resisted and struck an officer, another officer was injured as they attempted to take him to the ground. While being placed in a patrol car, the subject kicked at yet another officer in the chest. Cap. Schwarz says one of the officers sought medical attention but, finished the shift. The police report said the subject continued to resist staff at the Dawson County Jail.

The subject, 22-year-old Edgar Aldana-Lopez of Lexington was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday on three counts of assault on an officer and third offense shoplifting, all felonies. He was also charged with resisting arrest at disturbing the peace. Judge Jeff Wightman set bond at 10% of $100,000 and Aldana-Lopez’s next court appearance was set for April 11, 2017 at 8:30am.