Subject of Colorado AMBER Alert Recovered Safely, Suspect Arrested

LINCOLN, NE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have recovered a child, for whom an AMBER Alert had been issued in Colorado Thursday evening, and arrested one woman following a pursuit which ended near Friend.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. CDT Thursday, a trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for speeding on Highway 6 near Sutton. The driver refused to stop and instead accelerated. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, troopers were able to identify the vehicle as being involved in an AMBER Alert which had been issued by Colorado authorities at approximately 8:20 p.m. CDT. Speeds during the pursuit reached 115 miles per hour as the vehicle passed through Fillmore County and into Saline County on Highway 6.

Working with deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, spike strips were utilized to bring the vehicle to a stop just east of Friend at approximately 10:30 p.m. CDT. Troopers took the female driver, Donetta Phipps, 46, of Thornton, Colorado, into custody and were able to safely locate the missing child, Kyley Phipps, inside the vehicle.

Donetta Phipps was lodged in Clay County Jail.