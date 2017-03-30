class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Subject still being sought in stabbing death identified

BY Associated Press & Nebraska State Patrol | March 30, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol person of interest wanted for questioning

North Platte — Western Nebraska officials say two people have been arrested and another is being sought in the stabbing death of a man in Ogallala.   The Patrol has identified the individual still being sought as  15 year old  Amedeus L. Leroux of Denver, Colorado.

Keith County Attorney Randy Fair says 25-year-old John Fratis was stabbed to death Tuesday morning.

Photo courtesy of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol

The North Platte Telegraph reports  that the Nebraska State Patrol has arrested 32-year-old Larry Derrera and 28-year-old Raylynn Garcia. An arrest affidavit says Fratis died after a fight with another man. An investigator says Derrera and Garcia lied or withheld information related to Fratis’ death, hindering the investigation.
Both Derrera and Garcia were being held Wednesday without bail in the Keith County Jail. It’s not clear whether they yet have attorneys.

 

