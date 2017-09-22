class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261377 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Subsidy watchdog warns Nebraska officials about incentives

BY Associated Press | September 22, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb.  — A national subsidy watchdog group is urging Nebraska officials to question their use of tax incentives for businesses.

Greg LeRoy of the group Good Jobs First says state officials should ignore the temptation to get into an “economic war” with other states.

LeRoy spoke Thursday to lawmakers, advocacy groups and legislative candidates at a forum sponsored by the OpenSky Policy Institute, a tax policy think tank.

LeRoy says Nebraska should reject large companies’ requests for sizable tax breaks and realize that other factors such as workforce and infrastructure play a much larger role in where a company moves.

OpenSky’s leaders have urged lawmakers to review Nebraska’s tax incentives, arguing that it’s not clear how much the incentives benefit the state economy.

