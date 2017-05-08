Substitute teachers may be in shorter supply with new bill

LINCOLN–Nebraska lawmakers began to compromise on one of the retirement committee’s retirement bills this week that would affect public school teachers.

Legislative Bill 415, introduced by Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, is intended to reduce the amount of “double dipping” for certain state employees. These “double dippers” are people who receive retirement benefits and begin working again with new benefits in the same program.

The debate this week focused on retired teachers who return to teach as volunteers or as substitutes. The current policy is that teachers can return after retirement as substitutes or volunteers within a 180-day required separation. This bill would eliminate these exemptions.

The bill also proposes a minimum age of 60 with a Rule of 85 for retirement. The rule means a person may retire with full benefits if their age plus years of school service add to at least 85 (an amendment moved that from 90). The change would not affect people under the current Rule of 85 with a minimum age of 55.

Kolterman said these changes would help stop double dipping and encourage people to work until they are “truly ready” to retire. He also said the rule change would save $100 million over the next 30 years.

Many senators, such as Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, opposed the idea of eliminating substitute teacher exemptions saying that Nebraska already has a shortage of substitute teachers.

“I see no reason why we should have a waiting period for a teacher to become a substitute,” Erdman said. “That doesn’t make any sense.”

Erdman was saying that those teachers are no longer an employee of the school; they are more like a contract laborer who fills a need for Nebraska schools.

Kolterman responded saying this is a money saving method that won’t affect the substitute pool very much. He also said most teachers retire at the end of the school year, so after summer is over, they only have to wait 90 days.

Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont proposed an amendment that would allow teachers to return within the waiting period but only for “an intermittent basis not to exceed 45 days” of the 180-day waiting period.

Debate on this compromise ceased on Wednesday and was brought up again on Friday morning.

Senators again cited the state’s lack of substitutes. Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue even read a letter from a teacher in her district saying that some teachers go to work sick because they know there won’t be a substitute.

The debate ended when Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg said he and Kolterman were working on an amendment that would adjust and reduce the times when retired teachers could return to substitute teach.

Walz withdrew her amendment with the condition that the new amendment would address compromises on waiting periods. Debate then ceased for the week and LB415 got first-round approval on a 38-0 vote.