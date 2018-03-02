Suburban Omaha woman accused of child abuse

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) _ A suburban Omaha woman has been accused of physically abusing her 11-month-old son.

Sarpy County Jail records show 29-year-old April Renshaw, of Bellevue, was arrested Thursday and remained in custody Friday. Police say she’s charged with felony child abuse. Court records don’t list the name of attorney who could comment for her.

The boy’s father took him to an Omaha hospital, where medical personnel said he was treated for head and facial bruising and small burn injuries to his body. Police say they were tipped that Renshaw had thrown the boy against an apartment wall.

The boy and his 8-year-old brother were taken from her custody and placed with relatives.