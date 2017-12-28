Subzero temperatures expected to follow record Nebraska lows

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraskans: Meteorologists say it’s cold now, it’s expected to be cold Friday and maybe even colder over the weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologist Merl Heinlein told the Omaha World-Herald that that a strong shot of arctic air is making a deeper dive than usual into the United States.

The weather service says, for example, that Omaha’s daytime highs likely won’t rise above zero Sunday and overnight lows could dip to 15 degrees below zero (minus 26 Celsius).

The cold snap has set records across the state. Lincoln’s 17 below zero (minus 26 Celsius) Wednesday morning broke its record of 15 below, set Dec. 27, 1924.

The coldest spot in the state Wednesday was Alliance, where the temperature slide to 21 below (minus 29 Celsius), compared with the old record of 13 below (minus 25 Celsius) in 1911.