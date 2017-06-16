SUCCESSFUL 4-H CAMP AT COMECA

“Outdoor Wild” was the theme of this year’s Dawson County 4-H Camp at Camp Comeca south of Cozad. 41 campers, 6 counselors, 3 staff and 2 volunteers gathered June 5 through June 7 for fun, fellowship and education in a camp setting.

Best Camper medals, selected by the 4‑H members themselves, went to Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington, Addison Luther of Overton, Spencer Walahoski of Overton and Aaron Hakonson of Elwood. Honorable mentions went to Dylan Wendell of Smithfield and Kara Brockman of Elwood.

Best Handicraft medals were given to Hayden Russman of Gothenburg, Addison Luther of Overton, and Micah O’Neill of Sumner. Honorable mention went to Emma Peterson of Gothenburg and Greg Treffer of Cozad.

Prizes also were awarded to the top cabin in Lip Sync, Sports and Cleanest Cabin.

Related to the “Outdoor Wild” theme, the 4-H campers enjoyed sessions centered on wild animals, tying knots and making animal prints. Old favor­ite camp activities were canoeing, swimming, movies, softball and leathercraft.

This year’s 4-H Camp was held in partnership with Phelps-Gosper County Extension.

4-H Counselors were Gavin Strauss of Lexington; Leah Treffer of Cozad; Hal Moomey of Kearney; KayLee Heins of Cozad; Addisyn Gibbens, and Savannah Peterson of Gothenburg.

Bruce Treffer, Dawson County Extension Educator; Paige Dexter, Phelps-Gosper Extension Assistant; Julie Geiser, Nebraska Game and Parks Staff Member; and Mike Wolff, Dawson County 4-H Extension Assistant, completed the camp staff.