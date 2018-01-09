Sugarland to perform at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair

Grammy Award-winning, Country duo Sugarland will perform outdoors at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, August 25, starting at 7:30pm. Sugarland will be joined by country artist Frankie Ballard. Tickets will be available starting at 10am Friday, January 12 at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Ticket prices are $50 for general admission and $85 for Pit.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Sugarland just released their first new music in seven years and we’re excited they’ll be performing at the Nebraska State Fair.”

Since the band’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving platinum-certified status on three albums. The duo has also earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 260 million on-demand streams. Sugarland’s hits include, “Stay”, “Already Gone”, “Stuck Like Glue”, and their new single, “Still the Same”.

“Sugarland has won five consecutive CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year as well as five ACM Awards and Grammy Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Country Song for ‘Stay’. They’re a great duo and will put on a memorable performance,” said Jungck.

Country music artist Frankie Ballard’s hits include, “Helluva Life”, “Sunshine & Whiskey”, and “Young & Crazy”.

Sugarland with Special Guest Frankie Ballard

Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:30pm

Tickets available Friday, January 12 at 10am on Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center Box Office.

$50 General Admission/$85 Pit plus gate and fees.