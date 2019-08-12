Sumner man charged with animal cruelty & neglect  

Sumner, Neb. — A Sumner man faces charges related to animal cruelty after law enforcement officials found malnourished and dead cattle in Eddyville and at his residence near Sumner. 53 year old James Erwin of Sumner was determined to be the owner of the cattle. He faces charges of felony animal cruelty resulting in death and three misdemeanor counts of abandonment or cruel neglected of animals.

On July 22, a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy looked into a report that a cow was caught in an electric fence at the Eddyville Rodeo Arena that was all but dead. The cow eventually died. Other deceased and malnourished cattle and calves were also found at the location. 16 cattle that appeared to be malnourished — nine full grown and six calves — were seized from the property and transported to Lexington Livestock Market to be property cared for.

A search warrant was obtained and on July 24, deputies searched property near Sumner owned by Erwin and found underdeveloped calves and cows and bulls that appeared to be thin with bones showing on their hips, pelvis and rib cages. A veterinarian later determined the animals were in various stages of neglect.