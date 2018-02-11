Sunday College offers fast, easy way to take gen eds

General education requirements can be fulfilled in just eight weeks at Mid-Plains Community College.

MPCC will offer American History II Since 1877 and Introduction to Literature as part of the Sunday College program during the second half of the spring term. The classes will begin March 11 and continue through May 10.

Sunday College allows students to skip weekday time in the classroom by sitting in on classes on Sunday afternoons and evenings instead. The rest of the assignments and coursework can be done online, via e-mails with instructors.

The on-campus component is offered through classrooms in McCook and North Platte and via distance learning at MPCC campuses in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

All Sunday College classes are designated as “academic transfer,” which means they should be accepted for academic credit at any regional college or university.

Those interested in learning more about Sunday College, or in registering for the program, can visit the college’s website at:www.mpcc.edu/sunday-college/.

They can also contact Heather Pucket, area student advisor, at 535-3710 or pucketh@mpcc.edu for more information.