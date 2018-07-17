Sunday house fire in Gothenburg displaces family

A house fire in Gothenburg Sunday has temporarily displaced a family of six in Gothenburg. Gothenburg Fire Chief Mark Ballmer says they were paged to 1106 17th Street shortly after 5:00pm. He says the fire was quickly extinguished but, there was about $20,000 in damage to the attic and ceilings on the second floor of the home. Ballmer says the fire was determined to be electrical in nature and started in the attic.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children. Gothenburg Police Department provided traffic control at the scene.