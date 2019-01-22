Superintendent placed on leave for fight video quits his job

Auburn, Neb. — A Nebraska school superintendent put on leave over video of a student fight posted on social media has quit his post.

Auburn Superintendent Kevin Reiman announced his resignation at Monday’s school board meeting, saying he’d made a mistake in not ensuring the video remained confidential.

Reiman was placed on leave Jan. 9 after the video posted on social media seemed to record him in his home viewing a security recording of the fight in a school hallway. A voice believed to be Reiman’s on the online video narrates and laughs with others about the fight.

Reiman says he’s taken full responsibility for release of the school security video and says he “should have exercised greater caution while examining the video to ensure that it could not be viewed by my family or released to the greater public.”