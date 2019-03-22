Support Urged for #NebraskaStrong Day

Cooperative Fundraising Effort for Flood Recovery

Lincoln, Neb. – “We’re moving from the intensity of response to the urgency of recovery,” said Major General Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, while addressing the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) this morning.

As the flood waters begin to recede and the snow begins to melt, the scope of devastation left behind is becoming clear.

The preliminary estimated statewide public and private impact is more than $642 million. That number is not static. Financial impact is being tracked on the NEMA website. www.nema.nebraska.gov.

Governor Pete Ricketts declared today #NebraskaStrong Day. Nebraska Broadcasters Association member stations have joined public and private organizations to increase fundraising efforts to support the American Red Cross recovery effort. Donations can be made by dialing toll free 1-844-278-8555. A phone bank at the Omaha Steaks call center in Omaha are available 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. today. This phone line is only available today.