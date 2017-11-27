class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274353 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Supreme Court leaves in place Nebraska funeral protest law | KRVN Radio

Supreme Court leaves in place Nebraska funeral protest law

BY Associated Press | November 27, 2017
Washington D.C. —  The Supreme Court is leaving in place a Nebraska law that bars protests around funerals.
Nebraska enacted the law in 2006. It prohibits protests near a cemetery, mortuary or church from one hour before the beginning of a funeral to two hours after.

Members of the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church challenged the law but have lost in lower courts. Members of the church routinely conduct anti-gay protests outside military funerals. The protests have been a way of drawing attention to their incendiary view that U.S. deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq are God’s punishment for the nation’s tolerance of homosexuality.

The Supreme Court said Monday it would not take up the church’s challenge to Nebraska’s law.

