Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested one man after a pursuit in Hamilton County.

An NSP Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on East 12th Road in Hamilton County just after 5 p.m. The vehicle accelerated and the Trooper began a pursuit, winding through several county roads in rural Hamilton County.

NSP successfully deployed a spike strip, but the vehicle continued driving for a short period of time before coming to a stop at 10th and X Road. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into a cornfield. The passenger stayed in the vehicle and surrendered. The passenger was released without charges.

NSP initiated a search of the area, including assistance from the NSP Aviation Support Division and NSP K9 units as well the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department and Sutton Police Department. After three hours, the suspect was reported to have approached a residence asking for assistance. That resident called authorities and

NSP was able to arrest the suspect at about 10:45 p.m. Levi Johnson, 27, of Phillips, NE, was taken to Memorial Community Health in Aurora to medical clearance. After clearance, he was arrested and lodged in Hamilton County Jail on suspicion of Willful Reckless Driving, Flight to Avoid Arrest, and Driving Under Suspension.