Suspect Arrested Following Several Hour Standoff

Omaha, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following a standoff that lasted several hours in Union, Nebraska.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., NSP’s assistance was requested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic disturbance involving a father and son. The son had reportedly fired shots during the incident. The father was not struck by gunfire and was able to exit the residence at 230 Larue Street.

NSP SWAT arrived on scene and NSP Crisis Negotiators made several attempts to contact the male still inside the home. During the standoff, the male subject fired shots from inside the home at troopers and SWAT team members. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. a bomb robot was deployed inside the house. The subject disabled the robot, but not before the robot’s camera was able to observe that the man was still armed with a rifle. Multiple rounds of gas were also deployed into the home in attempts to get the man to exit.

Shortly thereafter, SWAT team members were able to make visual contact with the subject, who then exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident at approximately 4:40 p.m.

James McClane, 39, of Union, was arrested for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Other charges may be added pending further investigation. He was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and will be lodged in Cass County jail pending medical clearance.

NSP was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office during this operation.