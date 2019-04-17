Suspect arrested in child enticement investigation

A 25-year-old Lincoln man has been arraigned in Gosper County Court on a charge of Enticement by Electronic Communication Device, a Class IV Felony. Dylan Hedrick was arrested on a warrant following an investigation by Nebraska State Patrol. The investigation began in May 2018 on a tip that pornographic images by a minor was sent to an adult male through social media.

Further information received through a search warrant led the charge. Bond for Hedrick has been set at 10% of $10,000 and his next hearing in Gosper County Court is set for May 17, 2019 at 11am.