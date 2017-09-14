Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hastings man.

Police say 19-year-old Deante Mullen was spotted late Monday near a convenience store in Lincoln and arrested after he tried to run to his car. Police say a stolen handgun was found in the front seat. Mullen was arrested on several Lancaster County warrants. His attorney declined to comment.

It’s unclear what charge _ if any _ Mullen might face in Adams County, where Hastings police say he’s suspected in the killing of 19-year-old Jose Hansen, whose body was found in an alley early Monday morning. The Adams County attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.