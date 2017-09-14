class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259747 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man | KRVN Radio

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man

BY Associated Press | September 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Hastings man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hastings man.

Police say 19-year-old Deante Mullen was spotted late Monday near a convenience store in Lincoln and arrested after he tried to run to his car. Police say a stolen handgun was found in the front seat. Mullen was arrested on several Lancaster County warrants. His attorney declined to comment.

It’s unclear what charge _ if any _ Mullen might face in Adams County, where Hastings police say he’s suspected in the killing of 19-year-old Jose Hansen, whose body was found in an alley early Monday morning. The Adams County attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments