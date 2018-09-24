Suspect arrested on a Dawson County warrant, stolen car recovered

Lexington, Neb. — Law enforcement authorities recovered a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon at a residence in Lexington and took into custody a man named in a Dawson County arrest warrant. The vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Impala, had been reported stolen early Saturday from a rural Lexington residence. 37 year old Nicholas White of Lexington was taken into custody and was booked into the Dawson County Jail on several charges including; Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats, Obstructing Police, Possession of Stolen Property, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Court documents say that when the subject was advised by a sheriff’s deputy the vehicle was reported stolen, the subject said it was his dad’s vehicle. The vehicle was reported stolen Saturday morning by Mr. Alan White, the subject’s father.

An arrest affidavit says the subject asaulted his parents at their rural Lexington residence on Saturday, August 25. It says Nicholas White went over to Mrs. White, who was sitting in her vehicle, produced a handgun and began firing it into the ground. During the fracas, the mother was drug out of the vehicle and the son took the car keys. It also says Nicholas White began walking toward Mr. White firing the handgun in the air and in the direction of Mr. White.

When it was believed the gun was empty, the parents got into another car and drove to their daughter’s home in Lexington. The son followed the parents into Lexington driving the Chevy Impala he had pulled Mrs. White out of and attempted to gain entry into the house. Law enforcement was summoned and Nicholas White left the area.

Dawson County Deputies and a Sergeant with the Lexington Police Department conducted a search at the rural Lexington residence and did locate 2 spent 9mm shell casings.

Dawson County Court set bond for Nicholas White at $250,000, 10 percent, or $25,000 cash. As a condition of bond, there is to be no contact between Nicholas White and his parents, but it would not prohibit contact while the defendant is in jail. The subject’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Nicholas White remains incarcerated in the Dawson County Jail.