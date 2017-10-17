class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266297 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Suspect charged in death of missing Peru State College student | KRVN Radio

Suspect charged in death of missing Peru State College student

BY Nebraska Attorney General's Office | October 17, 2017
Home News Regional News
Suspect charged in death of missing Peru State College student
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Joshua Keadle.

Today, a complaint charging Joshua Keadle, 36, with first degree murder has been filed in the County Court of Nemaha County, Nebraska.  Keadle is charged with killing Tyler Thomas on or about December 3, 2010.

Tyler Thomas, who was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance, enrolled as a student at Peru State College in the fall of 2010.  Keadle was also a student at Peru State during the first semester of 2010.

Courtesy/ Tyler Thomas.

Tyler was reported missing in the early morning hours of December 3, 2010 by two students at Peru State after she did not return to her dormitory.  Friends searched for her for several hours and they were unable to find her. An extensive search conducted by civilian volunteers, law enforcement, and trained dog handlers in the following days was not successful in finding her. Her body has not been recovered.

The investigation was conducted the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been appointed as special prosecutors in the case and will be assisted by the Nemaha County Attorney’s office.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments