Suspect charged in death of missing Peru State College student

Today, a complaint charging Joshua Keadle, 36, with first degree murder has been filed in the County Court of Nemaha County, Nebraska. Keadle is charged with killing Tyler Thomas on or about December 3, 2010.

Tyler Thomas, who was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance, enrolled as a student at Peru State College in the fall of 2010. Keadle was also a student at Peru State during the first semester of 2010.

Tyler was reported missing in the early morning hours of December 3, 2010 by two students at Peru State after she did not return to her dormitory. Friends searched for her for several hours and they were unable to find her. An extensive search conducted by civilian volunteers, law enforcement, and trained dog handlers in the following days was not successful in finding her. Her body has not been recovered.

The investigation was conducted the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Nemaha County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been appointed as special prosecutors in the case and will be assisted by the Nemaha County Attorney’s office.