Suspect in Gosper Co pursuit apprehended in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Nebraska State Patrol, apprehended a Gosper County suspect Tuesday morning at a residence southeast of Brady. Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Grizzle of Johnson Lake was wanted on two misdemeanor and one felony Gosper County Warrants. Lincoln County Chief Deputy Sheriff Roland Kramer says a vehicle connected to a Gosper County pursuit was spotted at the residence. Deputies located Grizzle hiding at the residence. Two other men, in and near the residence were also taken into custody when it was found they had active Dawson or Gosper County warrants as well. They included 31-year-old Adam Jesseph of Brady and 27-year-old Cameron Anderson of Cozad.

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken says Grizzle’s misdemeanor warrants stem from a case of Criminal Mischief(for vandalizing a vehicle) and Resisting Arrest on September 30, 2017. Grizzle had posted bond and reportedly failed to appear for a court date on December 1st. Gosper County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for Failure to Appear on the evening of December 1st near his Lakeside Trailer Court residence when he resisted arrest again and left the area in a vehicle. A short pursuit ensued but, was terminated due to safety concerns according to Sheriff Ocken. An addition arrest warrant was then obtained on Grizzle for felony Flight to Avoid Arrest and a misdemeanor charge of Willful Reckless Driving..

Jesseph was wanted on a Dawson County Warrant for Failure to Pay on fines following convictions of Third Degree Assault by Mutual Consent, Possession of Marijuana-Less Than an Ounce Second Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of an Open Alcohol Container.

Anderson was wanted on a Dawson County Warrant for Failure to Appear in Dawson County Court November 14th for a hearing on charges of Disturbing The Peace and Second Degree Criminal Trespass. He was previously released from the Dawson County Jail on October 8, 2017 after serving a jail term on convictions of Attempted Possession of Controlled Substance and Disturbing the Peace.