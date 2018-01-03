Suspect in Grand Island homicide taken into custody

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Authorities have arrested a homeless man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in Grand Island.
Grand Island Police said in a news release Tuesday night that 24-year-old Herbey Portillo Jr. was taken into custody after he was found in a garage. Portillo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and a weapons crime.
Portillo is accused of shooting to death Trevor Sok, who officers found wounded around 3:45 a.m. Monday at a Grand Island home.
Police said Sok died later at a hospital.