Suspect in Ogallala homicide in custody

MARCH 30, 2017 (OGALLALA, NEB.) — A man wanted in connection with a Nebraska homicide is in

custody. Fifteen-year-old Amedeus L. Leroux turned himself in to Colorado authorities in Denver this afternoon, Thursday Mar. 30, 2017.

Leroux, who was wanted on outstanding Nebraska and Colorado warrants, will be charged with first degree murder in the Tuesday, March 28 stabbing death of John Fratis, 25, of Ogallala.

The Keith County Attorney’s Office is beginning the extradition process to have Leroux returned to Nebraska.

Lt. Tim Arnold of the Nebraska State Patrol expressed thanks to Nebraska and Colorado media and the public for their help. “The media spreading the word, and tips from the public helped greatly in this investigation.”