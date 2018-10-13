Suspect returned from Colorado to Furnas County

A 37-year-old Cambridge man was recently returned from Colorado to face charges in Furnas County. It stems from two separate incidents in August. Furnas County Sheriff Kurt Kapperman says a Burglary was reported at a storage building in Cambridge. A unit had been broken into sometime before August 23, 2018. In the other case, a 911 call was made reporting a shooting in Cambridge on that same day. Arrest warrants were obtained for Jonathan R. Pike. He was located in Clear Creek County Colorado in late September and transported back to Furnas County on October 4, 2018.

Pike was arraigned on October 12th in Furnas County Court on charges of Burglary, a class 2A Felony, and False Reporting, a class I misdemeanor. His total bond was set at 10% of $40,000 and preliminary hearing was set for October 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Pike also has outstanding warrants in Dawson and Red Willow Counties.