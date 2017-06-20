Suspected Kansas shooter apprehended at Lexington truck stop

A man suspected of shooting at a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Monday evening was apprehended at a Lexington, Nebraska truck stop early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened along Interstate 70 around 6:00pm in Goodland Kansas as the trooper attempted to stop a vehicle. Around 12:40am Tuesday, a Dawson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a green 2005 Ford pickup driving northbound on Highway 283 as it pulled into the Kirk’s Nebraskaland truck stop. Sheriff Gary Reiber said it had a Kansas license plate and the driver matched a description of a subject involved in an incident with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Reiber says another officer arrived at the truck stop and placed the subject on the ground and took him into custody. Two Ruger 9mm guns and a Bersa .380 automatic gun were recovered in the vehicle. He was later identified as 39-year-old Richard Gathercole of San Jocinto, CA. He is being held in the Dawson County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.