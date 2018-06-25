Suspected M.J. and currency seized in Lex traffic stop

Some suspected marijuana and money was seized in a Lexington traffic stop early Sunday morning. It occurred at 1:05am near 5th and Washington streets. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights. Sheriff Gary Reiber says the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and uncovered marijuana along with $12,500 in cash and foreign currency valued at $999.

The driver, 22-year-old John-Robert Camacho of Lexington, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Money, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Open Container of Alcohol.