class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319962 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Suspected M.J. and currency seized in Lex traffic stop | KRVN Radio

Suspected M.J. and currency seized in Lex traffic stop

BY KRVN News | June 25, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Suspected M.J. and currency seized in Lex traffic stop

 

Some suspected marijuana and money was seized in a Lexington traffic stop early Sunday morning. It occurred at 1:05am near 5th and Washington streets. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights. Sheriff Gary Reiber says the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and uncovered marijuana along with $12,500 in cash and foreign currency valued at $999.

The driver, 22-year-old John-Robert Camacho of Lexington, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Money, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Open Container of Alcohol.

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments