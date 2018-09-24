Suspected methamphetamine found in Hershey, two arrested

Hershey, Neb. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were asked to assist Nebraska State Probation Officers on Friday with a search of a residence in Hershey. Probation Officers and Deputies located a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine within the residence.

Deputies met with the two subjects living in the home at various locations within Lincoln County. Deputies arrested 33 year old Roman Reyes and 32 year old Jennifer Davis for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Both individuals were placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending.